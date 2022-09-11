Weekend Football Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy football team got back on track Friday night with a 17-7 win over previously unbeaten Stebbins in MVL action.

Troy improved to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the MVL, while Stebbins dropped to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the MVL.

The Trojans rushed for 292 yards and quarterback Cameron Stoltz completed his only pass for 18 yards to Trey Thomas-Ward.

Jahari Ward led the rushing attack with 152 yards on 30 carries, including a two-yard TD run.

Nick Kawecki had 102 yards on six carries, including a 61-yard run and 13-yard TD run.

Cameron Stoltz booted both extra points as Troy took a 14-0 halftime lead.

After Stebbins closed within 14-7 in the third quarter, Stoltz kicked a 22-yard field goal to make it 17-7 and Troy stopped Stebbins the rest of the way.

On defense, Logan Ullery continues to be an interception machine.

Ullery, who already has returned two interceptions for touchdowns this season, picked off three more passes and forced a fumble. Colin Stoltz recovered the fumble.

Noah Miller and Gavin Burris had six tackles each, while Devon Strobel added five tackles.

Miller and Strobel each had 3.5 tackles for loss and Eli Smith and Max Chipley recorded sacks.

Tippecanoe 64,

W. Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe football team opened a 55-0 halftime lead against winless West Carrollton and cruised to the victory.

Tipp is now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the MVL, while West Carrollton is 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the MVL.

The Red Devils will host Stebbins Friday night.

Tipp was eight-for-14 passing for 99 yards and one touchdown.

The Red Devils rushed for 323 yards in the game.

Xavier Jones had 11 carries for 170 yards and four touchdowns and Liam Poronsky added 55 yards on four carries and Cael Liette rushed for two touchdowns.

Sebastien Finch caught a 63-yard pass and Jackson Davis caught an eight-yard TD pass from Peyton Schultz.

Jackson Kleather kicked field goals of 37 and 47 yards.

Christian Hartman had seven tackles and Blake Thompson had six tackles and two sacks.

Milton-Union 42,

Lehman 7

WEST MILTON — The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the TRC.

Lehman is now 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the TRC.

Milton hosts Troy Christian Friday, while Lehman hosts Miami East Friday.

For Lehman, Donovan O’Leary completed six of 20 passes for 50 yards.

Seth Knapke had three catches for 21 yards and O’Leary had seven carries for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Hayden Sever, Nathan Sollmann and AJ Newson had five tackles each.

Troy Christian 60,

Covington 0

TROY —The Eagles improved to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in the TRC, while Covington dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the TRC.

Troy Christian plays at Milton-Union Friday night and Covington will host Bethel.

Lee Burkett had touchdown runs of 54 and 29 yards for the Eagles.

Christian Jarvis had a 6-yard TD run and Frank Rupnik made a 30-yard field.

Paul McDonald made a tackle for a safety and had a three-yard TD run.

Jaden Thompson ran six yards for a score and Kyle Schroer ran three yards for a score.

Christian Brusman returned an interception 41 yards for a score and Jacob Orange returned a fumble two yards for a score.

Day’Lynn Garrett had 16 yards rushing for Covington on four carries.

Derrick Meyer led the Buccs defense with 10 tackles and Garrett Leistner added eight tackles.

Riverside 34,

Bethel 7

TIPP CITY — The Bees dropped to 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in the TRC.

Bethel will travel to Covington Friday night.