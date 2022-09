Troy-based rock band Rusted Reserve performs during 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest at Upper Valley Hearing and Balance on South Market Street Saturday afternoon. The music festival, held on Sept. 10, features 40 bands on 40 porches in Troy’s southwest historic district.

Rocky Creek Band plays at Dungan & LeFever Law Offices during the 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest on Saturday. The music festival, held on Sept. 10, features 40 bands on 40 porches in Troy’s southwest historic district.