The Troy-Miami County Public Library expanded in April 2023 for its new Maker Lab, located on the second floor of the Hobart Government Center, 510 W. Water St., Troy. The Maker Lab provides a free work space for library patrons to use, as well as access to a wide variety of machines, ranging from 3D printers, CNC routers and a laser engraver/cutter to sewing machines, large format paper printers and embroidery machines. For more information or reserve equipment, visit www.tmcpl.org. File photo J.R. Clarke Public Library in Covington reopened its main location at 102 E. Spring St. in Covington in January 2022 following a renovation. The public attended a re-dedication/anniversary event at the library in October 2022. File photo

MIAMI COUNTY — Local libraries in Miami County feature a variety of weekly and monthly programs to give residents enrichment and connection to their local communities.

Piqua Public Library

Location: 116 W. High St., Piqua

Phone: 937-773-6753

Website: www.piqualibrary.org

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed Sunday

The Piqua Community Farmer’s Market, organized by Mainstreet Piqua, is held in front of the Piqua Library every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. It runs from May 25 through Sept. 28 and has 22 vendors with goods ranging from fresh produce to homemade crafts.

Weekly programs at the Piqua Public Library include:

• On Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m., the library hosts Books & Bops with Babies. Children ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians come spend time reading and listening to board books, music and movement. The program is hosted in the Children’s Department and is a great chance to socialize and learn with your little ones.

• Every Wednesday, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., children ages 3-5 and a parent or guardian are invited to meet Ms. Melissa in the children’s programming room for Stories with Friends, a program that includes stories, crafts and play time.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department for kids ages 7 to 13. Register for timed builds, theme builds, Lego games and more.

• On Thursdays starting at 6:30 p.m. is the Writer’s Group. All writers are welcome to attend, and no sign up is needed. It is a supportive, collaborative, and accessible community. Meetings run until 8 p.m. and are held in the second floor Founders Room.

• Twice a month, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., teens are invited for a movie night, more information on dates and movie titles are available on the library’s website.

*For Children’s Department programs that require registration, call 937-773-6753 Ext. 210 or email [email protected].

Monthly programs include:

• Stories Abound Around: First Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. Adults are welcome to join the library’s visiting nursing home residents for stories, crafts and activities in the Louis Room.

• Portals to Piqua’s Past: The second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. adults are invited to learn about historical events that took place in Piqua. Led by Jim Oda, the group meets in the first flooe Louis Room.

• The Page Turner’s Book Club: Meets the second Thursday of each month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. June’s book is “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson and July’s book is “Before I go” (Theme- Christmas in July) by Brian Charles.

• Adult Paint Night: the library is hosting Adult Paint Nights on the third Thursday of June, July and August from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration is required for this adult-only program and space is limited to 10 participants.

Additional programs include:

• The summer reading program is returning starting on June 5 for all ages.

• The Miami County Park District will present a program and activities based on nature every Tuesday in June and July from 2 to 3 p.m.

• The library will also be having free health screenings done by Premier Health every second Wednesday starting in July. Screeningsare from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Troy-Miami County Public Library

Location: 419 W. Main St., Troy

Phone: 937-339-0502

Website: www.tmcpl.org

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

• Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. there is a Bring Your Own Device Tech Help event where librarians will assist you in using library resources such as Libby, Hoopla, and Kanopy as well as assist in accessing audiobooks and movies. Appointments are strongly encouraged but not necessary.

• On Monday’s, starting June 12, Paws to Read will be held at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Children and Teens can sign up for 15-minute time slots with Jax, a friendly therapy dog, to practice their reading skills and enjoy the company of a loving companion.

• Join the TMCPL for Summer Storytime on Tuesday or Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. from June 13 to July 27 for a mix of stories, songs and early litercy activities.

• Thursdays, starting June 8, the Summer Nature Quest with the Miami County Parks District combines reading and outdoor exploration for children. A naturalist from MCPD will be on site at the library to collect journal entries and provide gemstones. Learn more about the program at https://miamicountyparks.recdesk.com/Community/Calendar

• In-person registration for the Summer Reading Program at the library starts June 5, and runs through June 9. Online registration is available now, and until Summer Reading ends on Aug. 5, at https://tmcpl.beanstack.org/. You don’t have to be a patron to participate. For every 30 minutes you read (or are read to), you earn a point toward completion. You can also earn points by completing suggested activities, such as visiting a farmers market, volunteering in the community, or attending a library event. Once you earn 20 points, folks will be entered in a prize drawing. You can either use a paper log to keep track of your progress or log your reading and activities online through Beanstack. Printable Reading Logs are available on their website.

• Sunday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. beat the heat and join other Summer Reading Participants at the Hobart Arena for a Summer Ice Skate. The event is open to the first 250 skaters of all ages.

• TMCPL brings together people of all ages for a night of swimming at the Troy Aquatic Park on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 5:15 to 8:45 p.m.

• The library established its new Maker Lab in 2023, which is located on the second floor of the Hobart Government Center, 510 W. Water St., Troy. The Maker Lab provides a free work space for library patrons to use, as well as access to a wide variety of machines, ranging from 3D printers, CNC routers and a laser engraver/cutter to sewing machines, large format paper printers and embroidery machines. For more information or reserve equipment, visit www.tmcpl.org.

Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library

Location: 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill

Phone: 937-676-2731

Website: www.tmcpl.org

Hours: Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed Sunday

The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is a branch of the Troy-Miami County Library, is located in Pleasant Hill, and serves the village, as well as Newton Township.

The library offers study and meeting space, computers, limited print services, programming for all ages, and much more. Print, digital, and audiovisual materials are available, along with nontraditional items like cake pans and puzzles, according to the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library’s website.

The DIY Center is now open. Tools include a Cricut machine, silk screen kit, button makers, 3D printer and sewing machines.

The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library was established following a bequest by Pleasant Hill native Ellie Wampler who passed away in 1952. Wampler donated her home to be used as a public library with income for the operation of the library provided by funds generated by farmland also bequeathed by Wampler. Ohio law prevented the establishment of a new public library district and income from the farm was insufficient, so the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library board contracted with the Troy-Miami County Public Library to establish the library, which opened in April 1957.

For more information about the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, call 937-676-2731, email, or call Branch Supervisor Tina directly at 937-339-0502 ext. 202.

• Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Monday att 11:30 a.m. or Thursday at 1 p.m. for Summer Story Times June 5 through July 27 to read, learn and play together at the library. The same program is presented at both sessions each week. The program is for ages 0-5.

• Join the Little Brainstormers Club on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. from June 6 to July 25 to try new science experiments, STEM activities, LEGO builds, art projects and more. For ages 6-11.

• The Young Picasso’s Art Club will meet Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. starting June 7 until July 26. Ages 6-11 are invited to learn more about themselves and various art forms.

• Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m., starting June 9, the Summer Nature Quest with the Miami County Parks District combines reading and outdoor exploration for children. A naturalist from MCPD will be on site at the library to collect journal entries and provide gemstones. Learn more about the program at https://miamicountyparks.recdesk.com/Community/Calendar

• In-person registration for the Summer Reading Program at the library starts June 5, and runs through June 9. Online registration is available now, and until Summer Reading ends on Aug. 5, at https://tmcpl.beanstack.org/. You don’t have to be a patron to participate. For every 30 minutes you read (or are read to), you earn a point toward completion. You can also earn points by completing suggested activities, such as visiting a farmers market, volunteering in the community, or attending a library event. Once you earn 20 points, folks will be entered in a prize drawing. You can either use a paper log to keep track of your progress or log your reading and activities online through Beanstack. Printable Reading Logs are available on their website.

• Sunday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. beat the heat and join other Summer Reading Participants at the Hobart Arena for a Summer Ice Skate. The event is open to the first 250 skaters of all ages.

• Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library and TMCPL as people of all ages are invited for a night of swimming at the Troy Aquatic Park on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 5:15 to 8:45 p.m.

Tipp City Public Library

Location: 11 E. Main St., Tipp City

Phone: 937-667-3826

Website: www.tippcitylibrary.org

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Each Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the library hosts a Bring Your Own Device for anyone with questions regarding Overdrive, Hoopla or their devices.

• The Finding Freedom Summer Traveling Exhibit is open till June 17. This exhibit was created by Miami University Libraries faculty and staff and handles topics such as the civil rights movement, racial injustice, and civil unrest. While the exhibit focuses on educating grade school students, the content is just as engaging and informative for adults as well. The exhibit is composed of twelve panels educating through documentary photography and tells the story of 800 volunteer college students registering black voters in Mississippi in 1964.

• The Summer Reading program kicks off on Monday, June 5 with an event behind the library beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• The Overdue for a Brew series returns on June 19, July 17 and Aug. 7. Beer tasting and conversation coupled together in this relaxing outdoor activity for adults only.

• Yoga in the Alley with Molly from Inhabit Yoga is every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., from May 30 until June 28.

• Family Nights are being held every Tuesday, from June 13 to July 25, at 7 p.m. and includes different entertainment each week.

• The library hosts a Bridge game each Monday from 1 to 2 p.m.

• Every other Monday, beginning June 12, the library hosts Baby Cuddle Time for kids 6-18 months old and an adult in the Children’s Room from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

• Every other Wednesday, beginning June 14, the library hosts Toddler Tales for kids aged 19 months to 3 and a half years old with an adult from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the Meeting Room.

Milton-Union Public Library

Location: 560 S. Main St., West Milton, Ohio

Phone: 937-698-5515

Website: www.mupubliclibrary.org

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Registration for the Milton-Union Summer Reading Program begins on June 3 at the library. A full catalog of activities will be available upon registration. The program includes crafts, story hours, weekly prizes, and more.

• On Tuesdays at 10 a.m. the library hosts a bring your own device session seeking to help encourage digital literacy. The event also provides tech help and will answer questions on Libby, Hoopla, or the operation of their devices.

• Every Tuesday at 11 a.m. the Milton-Union Public Library hosts Tiny Tots for toddlers to enjoy listening to a book, finger plays, muic and fun movements. The program is for newborns to age 3.

• Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. the Milton-Union Public Library hosts Story Hour for children ages 4 to 5 to listen to a book, sing, dance and participate in a story.

• Teens and tweens are invited each Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a weekly movie.

• Beginning June 7, every Wednesday adults can join Katie and Megan Stemlet for yoga at 6:30 p.m.

• The library hosts an array of other events that can be found on their online calendar at the above-mentioned website.

Bradford Public Library

Location: 138 E. Main St., Bradford

Phone: 937-448-2612

Website: www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org

Hours: Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, closed

Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, closed

•Registrations for Summer Reading are available now in the library, for all ages and everyone can start reading as soon as they sign up. Registrations will be available through June 30. Students may turn in their reading logs starting June 1.

• Join the Bradford Public Library every Monday for a Movie and BINGO from noon to 2:30. All movies are rated G or PG. A movie schedule is posted at the library. Registrations are not required to attend. Come beat the heat with a free movie and popcorn followed by BINGO with prizes!

•Miami County Parks District will be presenting two Story Book Trails on June 6 and June 20 from noon to 1 p.m. Park naturalists will meet with students in Iddings Park (across the street from the library) to read a story and do a nature inspired activity. Storybook Trails will be held inside in case of stormy weather. Park naturalists will be in the library on June 13 and 27 to do a small activity. The Library is pleased to be a part of the MCPD Quest Program, offering books specially selected books for check out as well as backpacks full of great tools to explore the outdoors. Completed activites will earn a polished gemstone. All MCPD events at BPL are free and open for all ages. Registrations are not required.

• The Sisters in Spirit will meet the second and fourth Monday of each month .

• Senior Citizens are welcome to attend the Bradford Senior Citizens club in the Science Fiction area of the library on the second and fourth Thursday to play cards and socialize from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

• Adults are invited to play Bingo on the third Thursday of every month from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., free to play.

J.R. Clarke Public Library

Address: 102 E. Spring St., Covington

Phone: 937-473-2226

Website: www.jrclarkelibrary.org

Email: [email protected]

Hours: Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The mission of the J. R. Clarke Public Library is to provide a broad range of library materials and services to meet the educational, cultural, and recreational needs of the public and encourage lifelong learning within the community, according to the J. R. Clarke Public Library’s website.

The J. R. Clarke Public Library has been serving the village of Covington and local area since 1917. The J. R. Clarke Public Library of Covington was first known as the Covington-Newberry Township School and Public Library. Its first location was in the Newberry Township building located on the corner of Wright and Pearl Streets in Covington. It later moved to a room in the elementary school building, remaining there until 1950. The libary later moved to 212 Walnut St. in Covington, which was made available by Mr. and Mrs. J. R. Clarke, former Covington residents. Mr. Clarke was a former state librarian. After extensive remodeling, it was named the J. R. Clarke Public Library and was dedicated in 1950.

The library continued to grow, and the site of the Grace Brethren Church became the next location for the library. This building, located on the corner of Pearl and Spring Streets, opened its doors to the public in February 1981. This is the current location of the library, which was recently renovated.

The J. R. Clarke Public Library provides an auditorium and meeting room for public and library use. For guidelines, visit www.jrclarkelibrary.org or call 937-473-2226.

The library has four Early Literacy Station computers, which are located in the children’s area. The computers specialize in educational games and activities for preschool children, as well as elementary school age children. The internet is not available on Early Literacy Stations.

The library also has an Ellison Die Cut Machine with 59 designs. The designs are available to the public. Bring in your paper, and a staff member will cut the designs for you. Please call ahead and allow a couple of days for the designs to be cut if you need a large quantity.

The J. R. Clarke Public Library will deliver and pick up books to home-bound individuals who are unable to come to the library. This pertains primarily to elderly patrons living in the Covington area. If you would like to have books delivered to your home, you must call the library and make this request. The library reserves the right to limit this service to those individuals they are certain are unable to visit the library and live within the Covington area.

The staff of the J. R. Clarke Public Library also selects and delivers books to the Covington Elementary classrooms eight times during the school year. Teachers may email book requests to the library. The library will honor the requests as closely as possible. Teachers may request any number of books. Usually between 25 to 40 books are delivered to each classroom.

In regard to the library’s microfilm reader and printer, the library has the Miami County Census from 1820 through 1900 on microfilm. All Covington High School Yearbooks from 1950 to 2019 are available for use on the Microfilm Reader/Printer. The library has the Stillwater Valley Advertiser from July 1926 through December 2000 on microfilm. The microfilm reader/printer is available in the J.R. Clarke Library’s local history/reference room.

• The J. R. Clarke Public Library offers a story time for children 3 to 5 years of age. Story time includes several activities geared for preschool aged children. It is an excellent way to prepare a preschool child for kindergarten. Their story time director has a degree in education and has taught several years in elementary school. Story Time is held on Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m. This may vary depending on total enrollment. Registration is required. Please inquire at the desk for registration information, or call the library for more information at 937-473-2226.

The library has an additional wide variety of activities and services available to the Covington community from reading programs to wellness checks and free computer use. For more details, visit www.jrclarkelibrary.org or call 937-473-2226.