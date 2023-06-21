Doug Tremblay sets out antique books and postcards near the modular general store designed by the late John Lafferty at the Museum of Troy History, ahead of the facility’s annual holiday open house in 2018. Miami Valley Today file photo Veterans Harry Ashburn, left, and Harry Christy received recognition for their service during World War II during a May 2020 event at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Miami Valley Today file photo

MIAMI COUNTY — Whether you’d like to learn more about the area’s aviation history or take a deep dive into your family genealogy, resources abound in Miami County.

Miami County’s communities are home to plenty of rich history, and plenty of places to learn about it. Museums like the Overfield Tavern Museum, the John Scott Garbry Museum, or the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency provide a window to the county’s early days, showing visitors what life was like in 19th century in this area.

The Museum of Troy History picks up where the Overfield Tavern Museum leaves off, depicting everyday life in Troy from the mid-19th century to the present day.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum shines a spotlight on the sacrifices made by those who have served, collecting the stories of local veterans. The museum’s collection includes a variety of military artifacts, uniforms and more.

Those interested in tracing their family history can find a wealth of information in museums like the Tippecanoe Historical Museum, which houses an extensive collection of home and property records, obituaries and oral history recordings.

Overfield Tavern Museum

201 E. Water St., Troy

Phone: 937-335-4019

www.overfieldtavernmuseum.com

The Overfield is home to artifacts from Troy’s beginning. The oldest surviving building in Troy, it has served as a frontier tavern, church, school, courthouse and private residence.

Museum of Troy History

124 E. Water St., Troy

Phone: (937) 339-5155

www.museumoftroyhistory.org

The museum promotes education about the county from 1850 to the present by providing artifacts from Troy’s past.

WACO Air Museum

1865 S. County Road, Troy

Phone: 937-335-9226

www.wacoairmuseum.org

Features history of WACO Aircraft Co., founded by Clayton Brukner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

301 W. Main St., Troy

Phone: 937-339-0457

www.troyhayner.org

Offers cultural programs, displays, tours, meeting facilities and more. Formerly the Hayner family mansion and Troy-Miami County Public Library.

Miami Valley Veterans Museum

2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy

Phone: 937-332-8852

https://www.miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org/

The museum’s mission is to honor, preserve and perpetuate the memory and dignity of the men and women who has served in the U.S. American Forces, Coast Guard and Wartime Merchant Machines. The museum includes displays from all eras and also has a piece of the wreckage from 9-11 available for viewing.

John Scott Garbry Museum

Upper Valley Career Center

8811 Career Drive

Piqua, OH 45356

Phone: 937-778-1980

Houses classrooms, land labs, replica of the town square with 19th century shops, horse-drawn farm equipment and more. Open third Sunday in October. Group tours by appointment. Admission is free.

Johnston Farm and Indian Agency

9845 Hardin Road, Piqua

Phone: 937-773-2522

www.johnstonfarmohio.com

Includes Johnston Farm, a major trading site during the early 19th century, a history of Ohio farming museum and a portion of the Miami-Erie Canal. Open, for groups by appointment, April-May, September-October.

Tippecanoe Historical Museum

20 N. Third St., Tipp City

Phone: 937-667-4092

www.tippecanoehistoricalsociety.org

Displays include artifacts from local families, schools and businesses. The museum is also home to local history and genealogy archives and oral history recordings.

Union Township Historical Museum and Quaker Research Center

47 N. Main St., West Milton

Phone: 937-698-3820

Offers displays on township history, archives and research collection on Quaker history and more.

Pleasant Hill History Center

8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill.

www.pleasanthillhistorycenter.com

Displays include school related artifacts, memorabilia of the village’s local stores, and a Teflon coated muffin tin from Teflon inventor Roy Plunkett who attended Newton High School.

Covington-Newberry Historical Museum known as the Fort Rowdy Museum

101 Spring St., Covington

Phone: 937-473-2477

www.homegrowngreat.com/attractions/fort-rowdy-museum

Items are on display that are related to the history of Covington and Newberry Township. The 1849 schoolhouse was formerly home to a village council, a militia unit and a fire department. Open by appointment and during special events. Admission is free and donations are accepted.

A.B. Graham Memorial Center

8025 E. State Route 36, Conover

Phone: 937-368-3700

http://www.abgraham.org/

Museum and exhibit center honoring 4-H founder A.B. Graham.

Elizabeth Township Historical Society and Museum

5760 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy

Phone: 937-339-5209

Email: [email protected]

www.elizabethtownshipohio.com/cc_historical_museum#historical

ETHS fosters and promotes interest in the history and cultural heritage of Elizabeth Township, Ohio’s first Rural Historic District on the National Registry of Historic Places. Housed in the Elizabeth Township Community Center, the ETHS Museum preserves and displays township artifacts and memorabilia, as well as holding genealogical information, historic documents, photos and the oral histories of its people. Museum hours Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tours and genealogical assistance arranged by appointment.