MIAMI COUNTY — Whether you’d like to learn more about the area’s aviation history or take a deep dive into your family genealogy, resources abound in Miami County.
Miami County’s communities are home to plenty of rich history, and plenty of places to learn about it. Museums like the Overfield Tavern Museum, the John Scott Garbry Museum, or the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency provide a window to the county’s early days, showing visitors what life was like in 19th century in this area.
The Museum of Troy History picks up where the Overfield Tavern Museum leaves off, depicting everyday life in Troy from the mid-19th century to the present day.
The Miami Valley Veterans Museum shines a spotlight on the sacrifices made by those who have served, collecting the stories of local veterans. The museum’s collection includes a variety of military artifacts, uniforms and more.
Those interested in tracing their family history can find a wealth of information in museums like the Tippecanoe Historical Museum, which houses an extensive collection of home and property records, obituaries and oral history recordings.
Overfield Tavern Museum
201 E. Water St., Troy
Phone: 937-335-4019
The Overfield is home to artifacts from Troy’s beginning. The oldest surviving building in Troy, it has served as a frontier tavern, church, school, courthouse and private residence.
Museum of Troy History
124 E. Water St., Troy
Phone: (937) 339-5155
The museum promotes education about the county from 1850 to the present by providing artifacts from Troy’s past.
WACO Air Museum
1865 S. County Road, Troy
Phone: 937-335-9226
Features history of WACO Aircraft Co., founded by Clayton Brukner.
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center
301 W. Main St., Troy
Phone: 937-339-0457
Offers cultural programs, displays, tours, meeting facilities and more. Formerly the Hayner family mansion and Troy-Miami County Public Library.
Miami Valley Veterans Museum
2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy
Phone: 937-332-8852
https://www.miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org/
The museum’s mission is to honor, preserve and perpetuate the memory and dignity of the men and women who has served in the U.S. American Forces, Coast Guard and Wartime Merchant Machines. The museum includes displays from all eras and also has a piece of the wreckage from 9-11 available for viewing.
John Scott Garbry Museum
Upper Valley Career Center
8811 Career Drive
Piqua, OH 45356
Phone: 937-778-1980
Houses classrooms, land labs, replica of the town square with 19th century shops, horse-drawn farm equipment and more. Open third Sunday in October. Group tours by appointment. Admission is free.
Johnston Farm and Indian Agency
9845 Hardin Road, Piqua
Phone: 937-773-2522
Includes Johnston Farm, a major trading site during the early 19th century, a history of Ohio farming museum and a portion of the Miami-Erie Canal. Open, for groups by appointment, April-May, September-October.
Tippecanoe Historical Museum
20 N. Third St., Tipp City
Phone: 937-667-4092
www.tippecanoehistoricalsociety.org
Displays include artifacts from local families, schools and businesses. The museum is also home to local history and genealogy archives and oral history recordings.
Union Township Historical Museum and Quaker Research Center
47 N. Main St., West Milton
Phone: 937-698-3820
Offers displays on township history, archives and research collection on Quaker history and more.
Pleasant Hill History Center
8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill.
www.pleasanthillhistorycenter.com
Displays include school related artifacts, memorabilia of the village’s local stores, and a Teflon coated muffin tin from Teflon inventor Roy Plunkett who attended Newton High School.
Covington-Newberry Historical Museum known as the Fort Rowdy Museum
101 Spring St., Covington
Phone: 937-473-2477
www.homegrowngreat.com/attractions/fort-rowdy-museum
Items are on display that are related to the history of Covington and Newberry Township. The 1849 schoolhouse was formerly home to a village council, a militia unit and a fire department. Open by appointment and during special events. Admission is free and donations are accepted.
A.B. Graham Memorial Center
8025 E. State Route 36, Conover
Phone: 937-368-3700
Museum and exhibit center honoring 4-H founder A.B. Graham.
Elizabeth Township Historical Society and Museum
5760 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy
Phone: 937-339-5209
Email: [email protected]
www.elizabethtownshipohio.com/cc_historical_museum#historical
ETHS fosters and promotes interest in the history and cultural heritage of Elizabeth Township, Ohio’s first Rural Historic District on the National Registry of Historic Places. Housed in the Elizabeth Township Community Center, the ETHS Museum preserves and displays township artifacts and memorabilia, as well as holding genealogical information, historic documents, photos and the oral histories of its people. Museum hours Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tours and genealogical assistance arranged by appointment.