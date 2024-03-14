Local organizations host Easter activities

TROY — There are ample opportunities for children to attend local Easter activities this year throughout March and April.

• Bethel Athletic Boosters will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bethel High School, 7490 OH-201, Tipp City, for ages 0-3, 4-6 and 7-10. The cost is $15 per household; cash or card will be accepted at the gate. Enter through the HIVE entrance. All events will be in the high school and middle school gyms. One egg in each of the hunts will have a $50 cash prize voucher. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 2:15 p.m. and egg hunts will begin at 2:30 p.m. There will also be snacks and drinks; face painting by Bethel Cheer; carnival games; prizes; a kidID booth; and a Bethel PTO spirit wear booth. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081598374728.

• The Miami County YMCA — Robinson branch at 3060 S. County Road 25A, Troy, will hold an Easter Egg Splash event on Sunday, March 17 from 2 to 3 p.m. for kids ages 6 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian. From 2 to 2:30 p.m. will be pictures with the Easter Bunny, and from 2:30 to 3 p.m. will be the egg drop in the pool with Easter crafts and games in the gymnasium throughout. Proper swimming attire is required. The cost is free for members and $5 for non-members. For questions, contact Micah Bray at [email protected] and to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2hknc282. For more information, visit the Miami County YMCA Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YMCAmiamicounty.

• The Scott Family McDonald’s will be at the Bethany Center at 339 South St., Piqua, on various dates passing out McDonald’s themed Easter baskets to Miami County residents who are parents and legal guardians of children newborn to 12 years old. Bring a photo ID and proof of address. The dates are Tuesday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Friday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Available while supplies last. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ScottFamilyMcDonalds.

• The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Riverside canceled their Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event on Saturday, March 23 due to a low number of RSVPs.

• Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare at 512 Crescent Drive will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 23 at 12 p.m. There will be separate hunts for ages 1 to 3, ages 4 to 6, ages 7 to 10, and ages 11 and up. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance, and hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks will be provided after the hunt as well as a raffle. Ages 1 to 3 can win a scooter and helmet; ages 4 to 6 can win a bike with training wheels and a helmet; ages 7 to 10 can win a hoverboard and a helmet; and ages 11 and up can win a bike and a helmet. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/TroyRehabandHealthcare.

• Clean & Fresh Laundromat, 808 Lincoln St., Piqua, will have the Easter Bunny visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054574654763.

• Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City, will host a community egg hunt with crafts and a visit from the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Check-in opens at 9:30 a.m. Ages 0-2 start at 10:20 a.m.; ages 3-5 start at 10:40 a.m.; ages 6-8 start at 11 a.m.; ages 9-12 start at 11:20 a.m.; and a unique needs hunt — for kids walking through age 12 with a physical or emotional difficulty or difference that requires more assistance or specialized services — will start at 11:40 a.m. Arrive 30 minutes before your start time to check-in. To pre-register, visit https://ginghamsburg.org/event/community-egg-hunt-2/. Only one registration needed per family.

• The Garden Manor Community Council will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 23 at the Garden Manor Courtyard, 505 Crescent Drive, Troy, between 10:15 a.m. and 12 p.m. Bring a basket or bags will be provided. For questions, contact Niyata Fanning at [email protected] or 937-844-9392. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/clubhouseleaders.

• The Lincoln Community Center will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 23 at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Ages 0-2 begins at 10 a.m.; ages 3-6 begins at 10:10 a.m.; and ages 7-10 begins at 10:20 a.m. Parking will be available at the Lincoln Community Center, Richards Chapel and ITW. Bring your own baskets. The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/LCCTroy1865.

• Zion Lutheran Church at 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, will hold an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m. To register, email [email protected] or sign up in person. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ziontippcity.

• Premier Health’s Koester Pavilion at 3232 N. County Road 25A in Troy will hold an Easter egg hunt on Friday, March 29 at 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance with cookies, juice, grand prize eggs, raffle baskets, and more. For questions, contact Cierra at 937-308-0703. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KoesterPavilionHealthCenter.

• Piqua Apostolic Temple, 830 Covington Ave., will hold a community egg hunt on Saturday, March 30 at 12 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/PiquaApostolicTemple.

• Tipp City Church of the Nazarene, 1221 W. Main St., will hold their Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. There will be an opening ceremony followed by an egg hunt for ages birth through fifth grade. Egg hunts will be divided into age groups and will be released in five-minute increments. The Easter bunny will also be available for pictures. Preregistration is highly encouraged to be eligible for door prizes. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2tSwzT9fUpmKa5eAR0SJq5A-n1BZwweM1Ai3emnI1X31TrQ/viewform. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/357226980577650?active_tab=about.

• Troy First United Methodist Church at 110 W. Franklin St. will hold an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 31 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/TroyFUMC.

• Tipp City Eagles Aerie 2201 will host an Easter egg hunt at Tipp City Park on Third Street on Sunday, March 31 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/TippCityEaglesAerie2201.

• The Miami County YMCA — Piqua branch at 223 W. High St. will hold an Easter Egg Splash event on Saturday, April 6 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for kids ages 6 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian. Kids will start at the activity center for an Easter craft and pictures with the Easter Bunny, then head to the pool for the Easter Egg Drop. Proper swimming attire is required. Preregister at the front desk or call 937-773-9622 and receive two extra raffle tickets for door prizes. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/YMCAmiamicounty.

The adults aren’t left out either — Long Shots at 2315 S. County Road 25A in Troy will hold an adult Easter egg hunt on their driving range on Saturday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. for anyone 21 and up. Tickets are $45 and includes a free pint of beer or a glass of wine. Matthew Bruce will also be playing live music and there will be prizes. Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. and the egg hunt begins at sundown. An ID is required to participate. The event is rain or shine and no refunds. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/33kdnwnf. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/LongShotsOH.

