MCSWD honors billboard contest winner

By Eamon Baird

TROY—Rosie Moore, 7, a first grader at Concord Elementary School, was honored on Thursday, March 14, as the Miami County Solid Waste District (MCSWD) annual billboard contest winner.

Rosie, the daughter of Dustin and Rebecca Moore, was one of 145 students in Miami County who submitted work for the seventh annual billboard contest.

Rosie’s artwork features smiling recycling and reuse containers beside a tree above the title “Save Earth.” Beginning on April 24, it will be displayed on a billboard on U.S. Route 36 near Spiker Road in Piqua.

MCSWD Coordinator Emily Walker presented Rosie with a certificate and a bag of goodies, including a stuffed “Roscoe the Raccoon.”

Walker said this contest is important because it gets children thinking about reusing and recycling at a young age.

“We want the artwork to be visible and make a statement,” Walker said. “The Miami County Waste District is also used for landfill diversion.”

This is the seventh year of the MCSWD Billboard Contest, which was open to all K-12 students in Miami County.