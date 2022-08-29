Local writer featured in new ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’

TROY — Writer and Troy resident Christina Ryan Claypool has once again been featured in an anthology. This time in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Attitude of Gratitude” by Amy Newmark.

“Chicken Soup for the Soul: Attitude of Gratitude” is a collection of 101 stories designed to help people focus on what you have instead of what is missing. As they put it, “with an attitude of gratitude, every day comes bearing gifts.”

This is her fifth time contributing to the collection since 2014.

“There are a lot of variables as to whether a story will be picked up. That’s why it is always joyful news when a submission is accepted for publication,” said Claypool.

Her story, “A Miraculous Journey,” takes the reader through her struggle with addiction and mental illness as a teenager. With the help of a woman named Mary, the protagonist, named Christina after herself, is able to walk the path of recovery, find God, and become an inspiration for others looking to make their own miraculous journey.

Claypool’s story mirrors her own. As a teen, she was hospitalized for suicide attempts where she formed a dependence on sedatives and tranquilizers. Later coupling them with drugs and alcohol to enhance the effects.

“Recovery from alcohol and drugs is a lifelong process. It truly is a day at a time, and it is crucial to be aware of the mental health component that can cause someone like myself in recovery to relapse. For me, there are emotional, physical, and spiritual components that I have to be constantly aware to successfully navigate my own recovery journey,” said Claypool.

Through determination, a relationship with God, and a strong support system, Claypool has overcome her addiction and now uses what she learned to help others going down a similar path.

“Most of all, I hope my story creates awareness and greater sensitivity for those battling addiction, along with mental health issues. There is a lot of shame that can accompany addiction. Although addiction is not a sign of weakness or lack of self-discipline, rather it truly is a disease and there is help available. I want those struggling to understand they are not alone and that there is hope for them,” said Claypool.

Claypool began her writing career as an intern with the Lima News.

She credits then editor, Mike Lackey, for “(giving) me the opportunity to discover more about journalism and to gain much-needed self-confidence through writing for the Lima paper.”

After obtaining her bachelor’s degree from Bluffton University, Claypool worked as a reporter and producer for WTLW 44 out of Lima. She spent the next portion of her career as a freelance journalist winning the 2011 National Amy Writing Award and a second place Ohio Associated Press award for columns written for the Sidney Daily News.

“Writing was a gift from God that I believed enabled me to survive. I remain grateful for that gift and humbled every time I am blessed to have something published,” said Claypool.

“Chicken Soup for the Soul: Attitude of Gratitude” is out now and available for purchase through: https://www.chickensoup.com/book/attitude-of-gratitude