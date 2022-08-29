Piqua H-D event honors fallen heroes

By
Michael Ullery
-

The Vietnam Fallen Heroes Memorial made a stop at Piqua Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event included the dog tag display and a motorcycle ride honoring fallen veterans.

Mike Ullery| Miami Valley Today

