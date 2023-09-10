Long, Burgh finish 2-3 at Piqua Night Lights race

Covington’s Asher Long finished second at the Piqua Night Lights race Saturday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Noah Burgh races towards the finish line Saturday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Chet Snyder (pink jersey) races towards the finish line Saturday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Miamisburg’s Kasem Kaheal and Covington’s Asher Long put on a prime-time performance at the Piqua Night Lights Race at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field Saturday night.

In the end, Kaheal was Long was less than a half second behind in 15:35.53.

Noah Burgh led Piqua to a fourth-place finish in the team standings, finishing third in 16:13.36.

Rounding out the Indians top seven were Brycen Angle, 13, 17:06.52; Braden Holtvogt, 18, 17:11.65; Ty Pettus, 53, 18:06.04; Evan Clark, 68, 18:21.24; Thurston Rampulla, 79, 18:36.23 and Ryder Holtvogt, 88, 18:44.85.

Long led Covington to a fifth-plce finish.

The rest of Covington’s top seven included Beck Wilson, 30, 17:43.34; Tanner Palsgrove,, 34, 17:45.33; Preston King, 41, 17:54.67; Chris Deaton, 51, 18:05.34; Calub Hembree, 73, 18:31.75 and Caleb Ryman, 85, 18:42.13.

Milton-Union finished sixth.

The Bulldogs top seven included Ty Furlong, 17, 17:11.08; Colin Hinkleman, 26, 17:35.29; Chase Parsons, 43, 17:56.22; Zake Klepinger, 45, 17:59.31; Andrew Oaks, 41, 18:02.91; Jacob Grube, 66, 18:23.45 and Tyler Shoemaker, 103, 19:00.96.

Troy finished eighth.

The Trojans top seven included Chet Snyder, 21, 17:26.46; Noah Zink, 33, 17:45.35; Ryan McChesney, 44, 17:58.53; Cooper Gambrell, 57, 18:12.11; Adam Timmerman, 72, 18:30.83 and Ethan White, 96, 18:51.13.

Newton finished 10th.

The Indians top seven included Seth Coker, 24, 17:33.01; Liam Woods, 40, 17:53.79; Dylan Bauer, 71, 18:30.04; Travis Stanhope, 201, 20:46.64; Trevor Jess, 221, 21:10.85; Jackson Kress, 222, 21:11.13; and Andrew Schieltz, 269, 22:39.61.

Tippecanoe finished 11th.

The Red Devils top seven included Nathan Kollmeyer, 58, 18:13.13; Sam Stark, 59, 18:15.21; Connor Johnson, 67, 18:24.37; Ayden Tolle, 74, 18:32.31; Adam Doviak, 83, 18:40.64; Lukas Heitbrink, 90, 18:47.04 and Levi Foreman, 92, 18:47.70.

Miami East finished 14th.

The Vikings top seven included Andrew Crane 60, 18:60.87; Gunner Weldy, 64, 18:20.50; Coleton Moore, 99, 18:54.73; Reese Gipe, 116, 19:10.43;Caleb Richter, 120, 19:15.97; Landon Moran, 151, 19:51.08; and Tai McAdams, 244, 21:47.63.

Lehman Catholic finished 20th.

Lehman’s top seven included Alex Goubeaux, 69, 18:29.30; Ethan Taylor, 97, 18:51.61; Brian Baumann, 135, 19:31.67; Adam Flood, 182, 20:22.43; Gus Schmiesing, 239, 21:41.62; Chris Galbreath, 243, 21:47.06 and Aiden Lee, 330, 27:00.56.

Troy Christian runners included Landon Patel, 100, 18:56.01; Luke Ernst- Carr 255, 22:07.99 and Noah Oiler, 320, 25:02.94.