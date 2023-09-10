Troy girls fourth at Piqua Night Lights Race; Long, Waltz finish in top 10

Troy’s Ashley Kyle sprints to the finish line at the Piqua Night Lights race Saturday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Elyza Long runs towards the finish line Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Elisabeth Waltz finished 10th at the Piqua Night Lights race Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Savanna Smith runs towards the finish line Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Covington’s Elyza Long and Troy Christian’s Elisabeth Waltz recorded top 10 finishes at the Piqua Night Lights race Saturday night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field and the Troy girls led local teams with a fourth-place finish.

Long finished seventh in 19:31.34, while Waltz took 10th in 20:06.36.

Troy’s top seven runners included Ashley Kyle, 18, 20:46.81; Isabel Westerheide, 20, 20:54.59; Kiley Kitta, 21, 20:55.20; Lily Zimmerman, 27, 21:12.22; Caroline Rohlfs, 46, 22:16.19; Fiona Battle, 48, 22:06.66; and Baylee Weaver, 49, 22:06.81.

Covington finished sixth.

Rounding out Covington’s top seven were Johanna Welborn, 13, 20:13.35; Kassidy Turner, 40, 21:50.79; Lucy Welborn, 85, 23:29.40; Delaney Murphy, 104, 24:05.52; Ella White, 123, 24:56.99 and Bella Welch, 130, 25:05.02.

Milton-Union finished seventh.

Bulldogs runners included Savanna Smith, 15, 20:26.52; Ty Parsons, 32, 21:24.27; Addi Case, 91, 23:40.49; Emersyn Freisthler, 95, 23:52.21; Alaina Manning, 107, 24:09.19 and Jessa Lightner, 114, 24:24.32.

Miami East finished 10th.

Viking runners included Maryn Gross, 34, 21:25.40; Teaghan Kress, 52, 22:08.23; Addy Fine, 76, 23:04.93; Rhylee Eichhorn, 103, 24:01.77; Isabella Bobillo, 136, 25:17.22 and Grayce Goodin, 220, 31:05.27.

Piqua finished 14th.

The Indians top seven included Audrey Bean, 62, 22:26.70; Lucy Weiss, 92, 23:40.67; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 112, 24:22.67; Addyson Ford, 128, 25:02.19; Emery Kuhlman, 153, 26:04.10; Gianna Taborn, 216, 30:07.84 and Eva Cruz, 221, 31:10.16.

Troy Christian finished 15th.

Rounding out the Eagles top seven were Lila Echemann, 124, 24:58.05; Annie Twiss, 149, 23:45.54; Norah Rocke, 154, 26:04.21; Annaliese Erdahl, 174, 26:36.52; Anna Lee, 215, 29:51.93 and Emma Lightner, 224, 31:40.82.

Lehman finished 17th.

Cavalier runners included Madelyn Nelson, 93, 23:42.53; Anna Minneci, 100, 23:57.23; Margaret Schmiesing, 135, 25:18.79; Noelle Reineke, 161, 26:28.56; Zippy Bezy, 168, 26:40.21 and Amy Briggs, 230, 33:45.52.

Tippecanoe runners included Gracie Wead, 36, 21:32.12; Genna Browarsky, 146, 25:30.51; Audrey Barga, 155, 26:10.50 and Tessa Riehle, 183, 27:21.07.

Newton runners includedGentri Deaton, 78, 23:08.94; Emily Flora, 111, 24:18.70; Evelyn Case, 144, 25:51.75 and Ellie Bauer, 212, 29:31.0.