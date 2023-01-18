“Look Who Is Recycling” award winner announced

TROY — Rumpke of Ohio’s “Look Who Is Recycling” award winner for the city of Troy’s fourth quarter of 2022 was announced Tuesday night by Troy Mayor Robin Oda during the city of Troy’s City Council meeting.

Rumpke of Ohio Inc., the city’s curbside recycling contractor, runs the program as a tool to encourage residential recycling. Awards are given quarterly to city of Troy residents who actively recycle and share their reasons for doing so.

The winners for this quarter are Branton and Kellie Hoblit of McKaig Avenue. They, along with their two children, received a gift bag from Rumpke, including a gift card to a local restaurant.

The answer to the question, “Why do you recycle,” Branton Hoblit wrote, “We recycle because we do not want to contribute any more waste to the landfill than necessary. Our hope is that items placed in recycling containers will be able to have a second life and serve another purpose. We want to do our part to make our good world a great place to live!”

For citizens interested in the “Look Who Is Recycling” program, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGC8K5S and answer the question, “Why do you recycle?”