Troy small business owner named MGMA Consultant

TROY — Jessica Minesinger, president and CEO of Surgical Compensation & Consulting (SCC), has been named an Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) consultant for MGMA.

As an MGMA consultant, Minesinger will leverage her knowledge and expertise in compensation data analytics, salary negotiation and operational management to help individual physicians and small practices successfully navigate the business of medicine.

Minesinger brings to her role an extensive background in surgical practice development, management, physician contracting, compensation analysis and human resources. After running a trauma and acute care surgery practice for 10 years, Minesinger was inspired to found her company, Surgical Compensation & Consulting (SCC), to help surgeons negotiate their value throughout every stage of their careers.

As an MGMA consultant, Minesinger’s areas of focus include: compensation consulting for surgeons and surgical practices; individual/small group physician compensation, analysis and negotiation; physician recruiting and retention; small practice operational management; gender pay equity; physician cultural fit; and identifying and addressing physician burnout.

In addition to MGMA, Minesinger is a Fellow of the American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE), a member of the American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP) and an Affiliate Member of the American College of Surgeons and the Association of Women Surgeons.

To connect with Minesinger through MGMA, call 877-275-6462, ext. 1877 or email [email protected]

About MGMA:

Living the vision of “advancing the business of healthcare today for a better tomorrow,” Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is a key element in perpetuating success throughout the healthcare industry. With a membership of more than 60,000 medical practice administrators, executives and leaders, MGMA represents more than 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians.

About Surgical Compensation & Consulting (SCC):

Surgical Compensation & Consulting uses the latest national data to provide compensation and benefits analyses that empower surgeons to verify pay and a cultural fit when negotiating employment contracts. Whether you are entering a contract, renewing your existing contract, comparing offers, renegotiating your compensation, or somewhere in between — their expertise and data can help physicians and surgeons navigate the process. As a woman-owned company, SCC is committed to ensuring pay equity for all of their clients.