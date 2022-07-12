Lucky Lemonade Music series will have Seth Canan performing at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

The Lucky Lemonade Concert on Tuesday, July 12 will have a change of musician. Seth Canan will be performing.

“Seth Canan is a diverse musician who plays with a wide range of style and attitude. On Tuesday night he will share some of his acoustic work, both originals and covers,” stated a representative from Troy-Hayner Cultural Center where the concert is being held at.

Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert series provides current and original music from regional musicians to the community. “No reservations or tickets are necessary. Seats are first come, first serve,” stated the representative.