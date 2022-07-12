Miami County Commissioners authorize bridge replacement

By Haylee Pence

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners met on Tuesday, July 12 for a general session where several resolutions were authorized including a resolution to sign the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) Project Grant Agreement for the replacement of the Owens Road bridge in Newton Township.

The OPWC agreement includes funding in the amount of $400,000 which will be used for the bridge replacement project.

The commissioners also authorized the petition to the Miami County Court of Common Pleas for the appointment of prosecutors to provide legal services to the Veteran’s Services while they are in the process of creating a non-profit board. Veteran’s Services would like to create outreach programs to assist veterans with homelessness, unemployment, education, physical handicaps, self-esteem issues, and mental health issues. The appointed prosecutors would include Thomas Dysinger, Simon Patry, Kathryn Huffman, and Ryan Liddy from Dysinger & Patry, LLC law firm.

Then, the commissioners signed a contract with the Hittle House in Columbus and Miami County Juvenile Court for placement and services involving a youth sex offender under the custody of Miami County Juvenile Court. The cost shall not exceed $300 per diem with a max cost of $50,000 per contract. The Hittle House will provide a “non-secure residential placement and a sex offender treatment program for the minor while placed there”, according to the representative from Juvenile Court.

Another resolution was to authorize the purchase of 256 new Unication G4 P25 Voice Activated Pagers from Leavitt Communications, LLC in Paradise Valley, AZ for the Communication Center. Leavitt Communications, LLC was the lowest bidder. The total cost shall not exceed $148,608 and will utilize ARPA funds.

Then, the commissioners awarded the Shenandoah Sewer Upgrade Project to Brumbaugh Contruction, Inc. The cost of the project shall not exceed $113,853 and will utilize ARPA funds.

The next resolution involved signing a memorandum of agreement with Darke County Recovery Services and the Miami County West Central Juvenile Detention Center in order to provide assessments and counseling services to individuals in the Juvenile Detention Center. The cost for this is $47,220 annually.

The Miami County Commissioners also authorized the sixth release from the escrow agreement with North Brand Land Company, LLC for the construction of the North Branch Pass Subdivision, Phase 2. This release is in the amount of $116,040.50 which leaves a balance of $210,007.75.

The final resolution was to set the bid date for the 2022 Chip Seal & Fog Seal Program as Tuesday, Aug. 2. The program involves 22.80 miles being processed according to Paul Huelskamp, Miami County engineer.