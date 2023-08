TROY — The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association will hold a Lunch on the Lawn Friday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Lunch-goers should use the Harrison Street entrance for the drive-thru meal.

All meals include a sandwich, chips, cookies and pop or water.

The cost of a ribeye sandwich meal is $10. The hamburger sandwich meal is $7 and the all beef hot dog meal is $5.