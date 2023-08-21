Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-7:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Vault on North County Road 25A in Concord Township..

-11:43 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 4100 block of Crane Road in Monroe Township.

-1:20 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Vault on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. A male subject was arrested for disorderly conduct.

FRIDAY

-6:58 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies observed a female subject urinating in the parking lot of the Dollar General in Pleasant Hill. The subject was cited for public indecency.

-1:12 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 5600 block of Bradley Drive in Monroe Township.

-1:01 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 2100 block of Peters Road in Concord Township.

-9:09 a.m.: trespassing. deputies responded to a report of trespassing at Sunshine MHP on U.S. Route 40 in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.