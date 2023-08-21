Village of Covington holds open house on Government Center

Members of the public brows over the plans presented for a remodel and addition to the Government Center during a recent open house held by the Village of Covington on Wednesday evening, Aug. 16, to show the proposed plans. By Kelsi Langston | For Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The Village of Covington held an open house on Wednesday evening, Aug. 16, to show the proposed plans for a remodel and addition to the Government Center; there were 17 people in attendance.

Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman said, “After almost a year of public discussion at council meetings … the village hired Garmann Miller in January to design a remodeled Government Center that will utilize the existing building more efficiently, correct substantial deficiencies in the building, and construct a new Council Chambers for public meetings. These plans were developed with long term maintenance as a priority, while being as cost conscience as possible. Although making this type of investment in the Government Center is difficult, investing in our buildings for the long term will allow the village to have less annual maintenance and replacement costs over the life of the building.”

Covington Village Council members are set to discuss how to move forward at their next council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

More information about the project may be found on the village’s website at www.villageofcovington.com.