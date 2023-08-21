Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

FRIDAY

-12:54 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Gordon Street.

THURSDAY

-10:02 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Jean Street.

-4:34 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-3:56 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of Wayne Street.

-11:54 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Ace Hardware on West Covington Avenue. Thomas D. Winebarger, 46, of Piqua, was charged with theft and criminal trespassing.

-8:59 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of Dover Avenue. A vehicle was reported stolen overnight.

WEDNESDAY

-9:57 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Lucky’s on North Main Street.

-8:13 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Roosevelt Fieldhouse at Wertz Stadium on East Ash Street.

-6:37 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of North state Route 66 and West Ziegler Road.

-6:32 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of South Main Street.

-4:47 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 400 block of Deerwood Drive.

-12:38 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-12:17 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Lock 9 Park on East Water Street. John R. Harlow, 37, of Troy, was charged with theft and assault.

-11:42 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Rent-A-Center on East Ash Street. Michael D. Rhoden, 51, of Piqua, was charged with criminal mischief.

-10:26 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at St. James Episcopal Church on West High Street.

-6:53 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Harrison Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.