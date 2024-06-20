M-U 3rd graders learned of area’s history

Milton-Union third grade students learn the history behind the Underground Railroad and the significance of the marker on Wednesday, May 22, as part of their history curriculum. Submitted photo Milton-Union third grade students are ready to cross Miami Street after walking from the school preparing to learn about the history of their area on Wednesday, May 22, as part of their history curriculum. Submitted photo

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union third grade classes split up into five groups downtown on Wednesday, May 22, as part of their history curriculum. Each group rotated around five stops and each speaker shared the history of their area.

Barbara Cecil, Wes Wertz, Rob Evans and Matt Gingrich all shared with each group. A new stop this year was the Underground Railroad Historical Marker combined with the Masonic Temple. Jim Sarver talked about the marker that his mother, Rachel Ann Sarver Minnich, was instrumental in obtaining. John Hamann explained the history of the Masons’ building and the work that they do as a civic organization.