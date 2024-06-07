Mack to be Tipp City’s new city manager

Mack

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY – The Tipp City City Council appointed a new City Manager during its Monday evening meeting.

During the June 3 meeting, City Council passed a resolution appointing Eric Mack to the position of city manager and declared the resolution an emergency.

Mack has been with the city of Tipp City since July of 2012 and has served in three different positions, the most recent being the director of municipal services and engineering for the past six years.

Mack’s employment as city manager begins on June 29 following the retirement of current City Manager Timothy Eggleston.

“We welcome Mr. Mack. He’s been a great employee here for several years. This was a long process and we had several candidates to consider,” said City Council President Kathryn Huffman. “We appreciate your application and I think all of council was very happy to have the opportunity to welcome you as city manager.”

The council also passed a resolution which approves filing a grant application with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources through the State of Ohio NatureWorks Grant Program.

If awarded, the grant provides 75% of funding that will go toward the Windmere Park Walking Path Project.

The project is currently on the 2025 capital improvement plan with an estimated cost of $100,000. If the city is awarded the grant, the city’s cost drops to around $25,000.

“I will say that I have spoken to some people who live in the Windmere division and they are excited about the opportunity to have that walking path put in,” said Council Member Ryan Liddy.

In other business, City Council:

• Adopted a resolution approving the construction and subdividers agreements for phase five of the Fieldstone Place subdivision.

• Heard the first reading of an ordinance to approve the final plan for the 24 lots planned for the fifth phase of the Fieldstone Place subdivision.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.