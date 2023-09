Workers with Security Fence install posts on Wednesday, Sept. 20, for fencing that is being erected with the intent of preventing people on the pathway to the pedestrian bridge that goes across the Great Miami River on North County Road 25A in Piqua from diverting and falling into the culvert at the location. Finishing touches are being completed on the path and bridge that was built to improve access and connectivity for those who use the Great Miami River Recreational Trail.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today