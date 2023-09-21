Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:48 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of Cameo Circle.

-3:50 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1500 block of Experiment Farm Road.

-12:25 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of North Dorset Road.

-12:24 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 1400 block of Wayne Street. One individual was taken into custody and charged with assault, attempted gross sexual imposition and public indecency.

-8:49 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Kettering Hospital on West Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.