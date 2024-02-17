Making it stick!

By Kathy Henne

Contributing columnist

If you have ever bought or sold a home, you are probably familiar with the term Multiple Listing Service. It’s a convenient way to locate most homes for sale, and access to that data has created a new kind of buyer who expects a high level of service from real estate professionals. These buyers will quickly decide to contact another agent if their expectations are not met.

With three out of four buyers searching the Internet for homes, the role of agents has certainly changed, but it has not lessened in any way. Now that locating a suitable property has become easier, it’s the agent’s ability to negotiate an accepted Offer To Purchase that becomes paramount, especially when there are multiple offers on a well priced property. An experienced, knowledgeable agent will be the difference between you and your family having the opportunity to enjoy your future in this wonderful home, or loosing the opportunity.

When the offer is accepted, the rest of the Big Picture comes into view. An agent is essential for organizing all the aspects that will bring the transaction to a successful close. Consider reviewing inspection reports, negotiating repairs on habitability issues, guiding the mortgage process, providing information to the appraiser and loan officer, organizing the closing, reviewing the closing statements and making sure corrections are made prior to the closing.

There is no doubt that the Internet and wide access to real estate data has improved the buyer’s knowledge, but you can’t put a price on the experience and guidance that a professional can offer to you. Studies have shown that having an experienced, knowledgeable agent on your team will save you money and stress. You can find your next home online, but it takes a qualified agent to put you in it!

