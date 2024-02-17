Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Piqua at Troy varsity boys basketball game was postponed Friday night and will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tippecaoe 61,

Vandalia-Butler 38

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team finished the regular season with a record of 20-2 overall and 17-1 in the MVL.

The Red Devils led 15-5 30-13 and 47-25 at the quarter breaks.

Jackson Smith scored 19 points in his final home game to lead Tipp.

Maddix Sivon and C.J. Bailey both scored 13 points and Caden Turner added nine points.

Troy Christian 59,

Covington 45

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team won Friday night at the Eagles Nest.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a record of 20-2 overall and 14-0 in the TRC.

The Buccs were 8-14 overall and 3-11 in the TRC in the regular season.

Troy Christian led 25-7, 35-19 and 54-28 at the quarter breaks.

Parker Penrod had 23 points in his final home game.

Frank Rupnik had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots and Christian Brusman ad eight points and three assists.

Alex Free had six points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Bryson Hite led Covington with 12 points.

Connor Humphrey scored 11 points and Brogen Angle added 10 points.

Tanner Palsgrove scored six points, Britton Miller had five rebounds and five assists and Gunner Kimmel had seven rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

Bethel 53,

Riverside 52

BRANDT — The Bethel boys basketball team finished the regular season 6-16 overall and 2-12 in the TRC.

Bethel led 14-12, 27-19 and 41-36 at the quarter breaks.

Cameron Ahrens had 19 points and eight rebounds and Mike Halleg had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Carson Staton scored 10 points and Cameron Cooper scored five points.

Brookville 81,

Milton-Union 54

BROOKVILLE — The Milton-Union boys basketball team closed the regular season with a record of 3-19.

The Bulldogs trailed 22-18, 36-29 and 60-48 at the quarter breaks.

Zach Loving had 15 points and three assists and Braden Schaurer added 11 points, six assists and four steals.

Wyatt Kimmel had eight points and three assists and Titus Copp had seven points and four assists.

Carson Lavy scored seven points and Tyler Combs added six points.

Arcanum 53,

Newton 40

ARCANUM — The Newton boys basketball team closed the regular season with a record of 13-9 overall and 5-6 in the WOAC.

The Indians trailed 16-11, 27-25 and 42-33 at the quarter breaks.

Bradford 68,

Twin Valley South 64

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Bradford improved to 12-9 overall and finished 6-5 in the WOAC.

The Railroaders led 21-10, 42-27 and 54-51 at the quarter breaks,