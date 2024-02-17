Semi crash shuts down I-75 south for hours Friday

A semitrailer hangs from a hill on the right side of Interstate 75 south after it crashed through the guardrail when it lost control on the ice Friday night. Courtesy photo | John Emrick A semitrailer hangs from a hill on the right side of Interstate 75 south after it crashed through the guardrail when it lost control on the ice Friday night. Courtesy photo | John Emrick

By Sheryl Roadcap

PIQUA — Interstate 75 south was shut down for hours Friday night and into Saturday morning following a crash where a semitrailer went off the right side and was hanging from a hill just north of Piqua.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), dispatch received a call on Friday, Feb. 16, at 7:27 p.m. about a crash involving a semitrailer near mile marker 83.

Joseph Corner, 43, of Dayton, was traveling southbound on I-75 when his truck lost control on the ice causing it to go off the right side of the road, though the embankment and down the hill. OSP Sgt. Brent Johnson said the semitrailer ended up hanging from the hill. He said the southbound lanes of I-75 was shut down around 11 or 11:30 p.m. when Bushnell’s Collision & Towing, of Piqua, was called to begin removing the semi. Johnson said Englewood Towing had to be called to help provide different equipment to get the truck back onto the Interstate.

Corner was cited by OSP with failure to control after the crash. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy by Piqua EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, said Johnson.

Other than Piqua EMS, also assisting OSP at the scene were Piqua Fire and Piqua Police.