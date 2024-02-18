Miami East wins TRC tournament, Covington takes second

Miami East’s Layton Hughes won the 144-pound title at the TRC tournament Saturday at Miami East High School. MVT File Photos Covington’s Caleb Ryman finished second at 144 pounds Saturday. MVT File Photos Milton-Union’s Sylas Gambrell finished third at 150 pounds Saturday. MVT File Photos Miami East’s Austin Workman controls Covington’s A.J. Reyes Saturday in a 190-pound match. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Hayden Brown works to get free in a 215-pound match. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN —The Miami East wrestling team won the TRC wrestling tournament Saturday.

Covington was second, Bethel was third, Milton-Union was fourth and Troy Christian finished sixth.

MIAMI EAST

Brian Fulton (106), Spencer Shore (113), Bradon Lewis (120), Layton Hughes (144), KJ Gustin (150), Hunter Randall (165) and Darke Bennett (215) were all crowned champions.

Fulton was 3-0 with three pins, Shore won his only match by pin, Lewis was 4-0 with four pins, Hughes was 4-0 with three pins, Gustin was 3-0 with three pins, Randall was 4-0 with three pins and Bennett was 3-0 with two pins and a tech fall.

Memphis Hughes (132), Riggins Hansgen (138) and Jon Hatcher (285) finished second.

Hughes was 2-1 with two pins, Hansgen was 2-1 with one pin and Hatcher was 1-1 on the day.

Finishing third were Gabe Cole (126), John Kemp (157), Zavior Cline (175) and Austin Workman (190).

Cole had one pin, Kemp was 2-2 with two pins and Workman had a pin.

COVINGTON

Jericho Quinter (126), Michael Hagan (132), Chase Vanderhorst (138) and Mason Epperson (175) were all crowned champions for Covington.

Quinter was 3-0 with one pin and one tech fall, Hagan was 3-0 with three pins, Vanderhorst was 3-0 with one pin and Epperson was 2-0 with two pins.

Finishing second were Carson Taylor (113), Caleb Ryman (144) and Diego Lopez (150) all finished second.

Ryman was 3-1 with three pins and Lopez was 2-1 with two pins.

Finishing third were Eddie Deaton (106), Jonny Miller (120) and Aveyen Meek (165).

Deaton had one pin, Miller had one pin and one tech fall and Meek had two pins.

Jack Blumenstock (157), AJ Reyes (190) and Hayden Brown (215) all finished fourth.

Blumenstock had a win by major decision.

BETHEL

Alex Kuychiyev (190) led Bethel, winning his weight class.

He was 3-0 with three pins.

Taking second were Rifat Binaliyev (106), Anvar Tashtanov (157) and Chase Still (175).

Binaliyev was 2-1 with one pin, Tashtanov was 3-1 with three pins and Still had one pin,

Taking third was Remi Brannan (215), who had one pin.

Finishing fourth were Sabir Ismailov (126), Khadun Abbsaov (132), Ramyl Julia (138), Emir geydarov (150) and Aslan Akhmedov (165).

Akhmedov had one pin.

MILTON-UNION

Eli Deeter (285) led Milton-Union, being crowned champion.

Deeter won both his matches by pin.

Taking second were Jacob Lightner (120) and Payton Mayfield (126).

Lightner was 3-1 with three pins and Mayfield was 2-1 with two pins.

Finishing third were Seth Lowery (132), Ian Coffey (138) and Sylas Gambrell (150).

Lowery, Coffey and Gambrell had one pin each.

Taking fourth were Kaleb Bostick (106) and Sam Milnickel (144).

TROY CHRISTIAN

Carson Dyer (157) led Troy Christian, winning his weight class and going 4-0 with two pins and a major decision.

Erik Cortinas (120) finishing fourth with one pin.