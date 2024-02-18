Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup

TROTWOOD — The Tippecanoe girls opened Tecumseh D-II sectional play with a 62-21 win over Stivers Saturday.

The Red Devils, 16-7 and the second seed will play fifth seed Northridge at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

D-III

Waynesville 77,

Bethel 21

COVINGTON — In Covington D-III sectional play, Bethel lost to unbeaten Waynesville.

The Bees finish the season with a 3-20 record.

D-IV

Newton 63,

Calvary Christian 26

SIDNEY — In Sidney D-IV sectional action, Reese Hess outscored the Indians opponents by herself.

Newton, 12-11, will play Russia at 6 p.m. Tuesday in second-round action.

Newton led 19-9, 41-19 and 57-23 at the quarter breaks.

Rees Hess had a career high 31 points.

Rylie Hess and Mya Denlinger scored seven points each.

Felicity Harbour scored six points and Brooke Hines and Estie Rapp both scored five points.

Covington 70,

FM 41

SIDNEY — The Covington girls basketball team cruised to an easy win in its sectional opener Saturday.

The Buccs, 18-5 and the third seed will play Troy Christian, 12-10 and the ninth seed.

That game will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.