Making Miami County a preferred destination

TROY — The Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau (MCVCB) awarded $30,176.75 in grants for their tourism grant program launched this past July. The purpose of the Miami County Tourism Grant Program is to help develop or bolster destination assets and the visitor experience driving visitation, overnight stays, increased visitor spending to area communities, to enhance the livability of the area, to support and encourage collaboration within Miami County and the region and to assist local and regional organizations in need of financial assistance for new or improved projects that are in line with the MCVCB mission.

A grant committee evaluated all applications and determined recipients and award amounts based on their impact of those items listed above. Receiving 2023 grants are the Bradford Railroad Museum, BF Tower Exhibit Expansion; Float Troy, new equipment; Mainstreet Piqua, Elegant, Historic and Immersive Project; Overfield Tavern Museum, children’s costumes; Project Revival of West Milton, community events and marketing; T.L. Baseball Boosters, field enhancements and tournament marketing; WACO Air Museum, 100th Anniversary Parade; and 21 Barrels Cidery & Winery, Music in the Vines Concert Series.

“The grant committee was extremely pleased with the number of applications and scope of projects received for the new tourism grant program.” said Leiann Stewart, MCVCB executive director. “We are fortunate to be able to help our partners and stakeholders have a positive impact on the resident and visitor experience in Miami County through new and enhanced exhibits and events, new equipment, increased marketing efforts and immersive programming.”

The Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau is a 501(c)6 organization. The mission of the MCVCB is to position Miami County as a preferred travel destination, supporting economic stability to enhance the quality of life in the region. For more information, visit www.homegrowngreat.com.