On the agenda

Troy Board of Education

The Troy City Schools Board of Education will hold their regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office at 500 N. Market St.

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education is hosting their regular session meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City. The meeting will also be live streamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TippCitySchoolsTCEVS.

Miami East Board of Education

The Miami East Board of Education will hold their regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The meeting will be held in Room 116 at Miami East High School, 3825 state Route 589 in Casstown.

Piqua City Commission

The Piqua Utility Board will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St. in the Commission Chambers.

Agendas for city of Piqua meetings can be found at piquaoh.org/agendacenter.

The meeting is livestreamed and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/c/cityofpiqua45356.

Miami County Council

The Miami County Council will have a meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the County Garage on 25A in Piqua.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.

Piqua Board of Education

The Piqua City Schools Board of Education will hold their regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Central Office at 215 Looney Rd. in Piqua.