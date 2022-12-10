Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

XENIA — The Piqua boys basketball team won in dramatic fashion Friday night, rallying from 24 points down to knock off Xenia 69-66 in MVL action.

Piqua improved to 2-1 overall and in the MVL.

“Although we were down 24 points in the first half, we competed and came all the way to win,” Piqua coach Brett Kopp said.

Xenia had led 23-7 after one quarter and 42-23 at halftime.

But, Piqua got back within 53-44 after three quarters and outscored the Bucs 25-13 in the final quarter and 46-24 in the second half to get the win.

Dre’Sean Roberts had a huge game for Piqua with 34 points, while Ky Warner added 14 points.

Troy Christian 61,

Milton-Union 46

WEST MILTON — In an early season TRC showdown, Troy Christian got a road win.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 overall and in the TRC, while Milton-Union dropped to 1-1 overall and in the TRC.

Troy Christian used a big second quarter to take control.

The game was tied 13-13 after one quarter, but the Eagles took a 31-16 halftime lead.

Troy Christian still led 47-36 after three quarters.

Parker Penrod led the Eagles with 22 points.

Frank Rupnik scored 13 points and Alex Free added 10 points.

Connor Yates had a double-double for Milton-Union with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Cooper Brown had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Carson Brown added six points off the bench.

Miami East 65,

Lehman 29

SIDNEY — The Miami East boys basketball team improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the TRC with a road win.

Lehman Catholic dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the TRC.

Miami East led-6, 34-12 and 51-25 at the quarter breaks.

Wes Enis had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals for Miami East.

Jacob Roeth had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists and Bryce Haught was perfect 5-for—5 from the floor in scoring 12 points.

Connor Apple had seven points and five rebounds and Devon Abshire scored five points.

Justin Chapman had 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots for Lehman.

Donovan O’Leary added nine points and five rebounds and Da’Ron Pride scored five points.

Bethel 54,

Covington 39

COVINGTON — The Bethel boys basketball had a 13-2 advantage in the fourth quarter in a road win in TRC action.

The Bees led 15-8, 33-24 and 41-37 at the quarter breaks.

Jonas Friend had a big first half to spark Bethel.

He scored 13 of his 17 points in the first two quarters.

Mike Halleg added 13 points, Remi Brannan scored 12 and Jason Bowen added six points.

Brogan Angle led Covington with 12 points.

Bryson Hite added eight points and Britton Miller scored seven points.

Bradford 58,

Ansonia 47

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team celebrated Hall of Fame night with a WOAC win.

The Railroaders are now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the WOAC.

Bradford led 18-10, 30-22 and 45-33 at the quarter breaks.

Tri-Village 79,

Newton 34

NEW MADISON — The Newton boys basketball team struggled on the road in WOAC action Friday.

The Indians are now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the WOAC.

Newton stayed close for a quarter, trailing 15-14 at the first break.

The Indians trailed 35-20 at halftime, 65-34 after three quarters and failed to score in the fourth quarter.