Man sentenced for domestic violence, burglary

TROY – Marvin D. Smith, 34, currently of Dayton and previously of Piqua, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 24 months of reserved prison time for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. He also received six months of jail time for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence with two months being suspended by Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy M. Wall.

Smith will receive 80 days of jail credit and will be on community control for two years. Then, Smith will be required to follow the community control conditions during that time, including a mental health evaluation, supervised visitation with children, and completion of anger classes.

Smith filed a guilty plea for both cases on Sept. 6, 2022.

A representative for the victim in the domestic violence case spoke on behalf of the female victim. The representative spoke about the victim’s well-being and the impact the situation has had on her schooling.

Smith had the opportunity to speak on his behalf on the charges. During Smith’s statement, he repeatedly denied the accusations and the incidents.

During the hearing, Wall commented that Smith had a “very detailed pattern of violent behavior.”