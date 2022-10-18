Milton Union’s homecoming royalty

Milton Union’s homecoming court. In the back row is Blake Brumbaugh, Cooper Brown, Trevor Brazina, Mason Grudich, and Connor Yates. In the front row is Brooklyn Tobias, Annie Smith, Averie Baisden, Lauren Johnson, and Olivia Kinnison. Homecoming royalty was crowned on Friday, Sept. 24.

Cooper Brown, left, and Annie Smith are Milton Union’s homecoming king and queen. Smith was crowned at the homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 16, and Brown was crowned king at the homecoming dance the next day on Saturday, Sept. 17.