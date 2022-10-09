Mangen’s celebrate 65 years

VERSAILLES — Alice and Ralph Mangen of Versailles will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Oct. 12 with a family celebration.

Ralph and the former Alice Wooddell were married at St. Peter and Paul Church in Newport on Oct. 12, 1957.

The couple has five children all of which are married. The couple’s children and their spouses are: John and Susan Mangen, Versailles; Diane and Jerry Elsas, Versailles; Debbie and Jim Groff, Versailles; Donna and Keith Barga, Laura; and Mark and Lynne Mangen, Versailles. Alice and Ralph also have eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Both Alice and Ralph are now retired. Alice from Rest Haven Nursing Home and Ralph from farming and construction.