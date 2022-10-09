Religion briefs

First United Church of Christ services

TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.

Come for coffee and fellowship each Sunday before worship. During worship, the Rev. Lauren Allen will share an inspirational message for adults and children alike.

The First United Church of Christ Relay for Life Team is having their annual rummage sale on Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be clothing items, household decor, kitchen essentials, unique treasures and more. All proceeds go to support Relay for Life.

Richards Chapel UMC services

TROY — Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 831 McKaig Ave. in Troy, invites the community to join them for worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday.

You will be welcomed by warm and caring people. Pastor Kima Cunningham will be the messenger of God’s word each week.

Those who are unable to attend can participate at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live by visiting the Rev. Kima Cunningham’s Facebook page.

Richards Chapel’s lunch program also provides free hot lunches to anyone needing a meal from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday each week.

First Lutheran holds services

TROY — First Lutheran Church of Troy is back to public worship and invites the community to weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

AA-Open Group will be held at 6 a.m. on Mondays, and AA-Men’s Group will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

First Lutheran of Troy is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, and can be contacted at 937-335-2323 or [email protected] Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

Westminster Presbyterian Church services

PIQUA – Westminster Presbyterian Church invites the community to join them for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday with the Rev. Josh Rodriguez officiating. Services are family friendly and feature traditional music of the season. All are welcome and they look forward to seeing everyone.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, and you can call 937-773-0564 with questions.

Piqua Association of Churches (PAC)

PIQUA — PAC will meet Monday, oct. 10 at Good Shepard Presbyterian Church located at 524 Park Ave. at 7 p.m.

The PAC Choir continues to rehearse Christmas Music on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Piqua Christian Church, 2969 W. State Route 185. The PAC Choir will be performing on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Miami Valle Centre Mall in the food court.

For more information or questions, contact Jeanne Martin at 937-214-3021.

Covington Christian Church

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church Women’s Fellowship will hold it’s last Salad Luncheon Drive-Thru of the year on Friday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until everything is gone. Hot chicken salad and water chestnuts, along with a container of other various salads and a third container full of desserts will be served. Enter the Drive-Thru from the alley off Pearl Street next to Covington Christian Church and church members will deliver the containers to your car. All meals are prepackaged and ready for pickup for a donation. We will not be taking special requests.

Covington Christian Church Country Store will also be open with homemade candies, cookies, pies, cakes, crafts and so much more. Apple Dumplings are back and orders are now being taken. Any questions may be directed to our church office at 937-473-3443.

First Brethren Church

PLEASANT HILL — Starting Oct. 5 the First Brethren Church, 210 N. Church St., will be hosting a kid’s night every Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event is for children aged 3-8 who are potty trained. The event is to help kids learn about Jesus, play games and worship together. For more information call the church at 937-676-2802.