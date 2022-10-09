On the agendas

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Exempted Village Schools Board of Education will be holding their work session meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be held at 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive and also live streamed at www.youtube.com/c/TippCitySchoolsTCEVS.

Troy Board of Education

The Troy Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, at 5:30 p.m. in the Troy BOE conference room at 500 N. Market St.

Piqua Planning Commission Meeting

The planning commission will be meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Piqua Commission Chambers located at 201 W. Water St.

Miami County Council Meeting

The Miami County Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the County Garage on 25A in Piqua.

The council is composed of Miami County townships, communities, school districts, and other agencies and organizations.

Miami County Commissioners General Meetings

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.