Weekend Prep Sports Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team topped Northmont 3-0 Saturday.

Landon Haas, A.J. Jergens and Landon Luginbuhl had one goal each.

Carson King had two assists and Hudson Owen had one assist.

Michael Jergens had three saves in goal.

Bethel 7,

Brookville 3

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team won a high-scoring game Saturday.

“It was Senior Day and they were very kind to the visitors (Brookville) by allowing them to score three times in the first 13 minutes of the game,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We were very patient and cut the score to 3-2 at halftime. Then, we came out and scored three goals of our own in the first eight minutes of the second half to put the game away.

“I am proud of our seniors for how they led us today. They are an amazing group of individuals that I have been blessed to coach.”

Jace Houck had three goals for Bethel, while Kyle Brueckman and Matt Smith each had one goal and two assists.

David Kasimov had one goal and one assist and Grant Bean scored a goal.

Noah McCann had one save in goal for Bethel.

Lehman 3,

LCC 1

LIMA — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team went on the road to get its first win of the season.

GIRLS

Soccer

Tippecanoe 2,

Northwestern 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team got a home win Saturday.

Newton 9,

Yellow Springs 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team cruised to a win Saturday.

Reese Hess had three goals and two assists and Gwen Holbrook had two goals.

Emma Szakal had one goal and two assists and Brooke Hines had one goal and one assist.

Rylee Hess and and Ava Velkoff each had one goal.

Rachel Fisher, Caylee Hoy, Kylie Velkoff and Madie Walters all had one assist each.

Breanna Ingle recorded the shutout in goal.

Volleyball

East spikers

go 2-1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team faced some strong competition Saturday, winning two of three matches.

The Vikings defeated Jonathan Alder 25-15, 25-19, topped Toledo Notre Dame Academy 24-26, 25-19, 25-21 and lost to Fenwick 18-25, 25-22, 25-11.