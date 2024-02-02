Manns named FFA member of the month

Manns Submitted photo | Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter

CASSTOWN — Kaci Manns has been named the February 2024 Miami East-MVCTC Member of the Month.

Manns, a sophomore, is a second-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC Chapter and is the daughter of Richard and Mya Manns.

Manns has competed in the State FFA Ag Biotechnology and Poultry Evaluation Career Development Events. She attended FFA Camp, State and National FFA Conventions, and an Ohio FFA State Leadership Night.

As a member of the Support Groups Program of Activities Committee, she provided an appreciation meal for the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter and sold over $1,000 in the FFA Fruit Sales fundraiser. Mann’s supervised agriculture experience includes fancy chickens.

Every month of the school year, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student as the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member actively involved in the FFA chapter, school, and community activities. If selected, the members will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, display their picture in the Miami East Ag room, and receive a special accolade to celebrate their accomplishments.