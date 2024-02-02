Tipp City Police reports

Police Log

WEDNESDAY

-9:32 p.m.: crash/hit and run. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run driver at the Shell located at 3311 S. County Rd. 25A. The at-fault driver fled, and the case is pending.

TUESDAY

-12:18 p.m.: illegal burning. Officers responded to a report of an illegal burning on South Second Street. Nothing was located or found.

-11:55 a.m.: drug offense. Officers responded to a report of a drug offense at Tippecanoe Middle School on Hyatt Street.

MONDAY

-11:04 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the Dave Arbogast Dealership on County Road 25A.

