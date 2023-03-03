March Miami East FFA Member of the Month

CASSTOWN — The March 2023 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Emily Zawalich. She is the daughter of David and Jessica Zawalich, of Piqua. She is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Zawalich had a very successful February where she placed first in the county and district FFA Creed Public Speaking Career Development Event. She will compete at the upcoming state contest. Zawalich serves as the co-chair of the Career Success Committee. She attended the National FFA Convention and participated in fruit sales.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the members will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.