Marriott plans Springhill Suites on Towne Park Drive

Marriott has filed permits to build a Springhill Suites hotel on Towne Park Drive. The new hotel will be constructed in the fall of 2023. Courtesy | Springhill Suites

By Matt Clevenger

TROY — Springhill Suites by Marriott has filed a zoning application with the city of Troy for a new hotel that will be located on Towne Park Drive.

Zoning applications for the hotel have been filed with the city, director of development Tim Davis said. Springhill Suites, a division of Marriott, plans to build a four-story, approximately 55,000 square foot hotel with approximately 90 rooms.

“Springhill Suites will complement the other hotels that Troy has to offer visitors and guests to our community,” Davis said. “Construction is scheduled to take place in the fall of 2023.”

The new hotel will be constructed at 1825 Towne Park Drive. Troy currently has approximately ten other hotels and motels, Davis said.

“Springhill Suites provides another opportunity for a quality stay in our community, as we encourage visitors to see the charm that Troy offers,” Davis said. “The continued investment in hotels shows that we have a strong market, and Springhill Suites will generate sales for nearby retail and service businesses while capturing tourism dollars in the Troy community.”

The city is also working with a new furniture store that will also be located on Towne Park Drive, Davis said.

“We received an application for new construction for Ashley’s Furniture, which will be located just north of Springhill Suites,” he said.