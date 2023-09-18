YMCA offers ‘Night at the Y’

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Youth “Night at the Y” event on Saturday, Sept. 23, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with gym games, swimming, and the activity center. Check in begins at 5:15 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m.

Cost is $10 members and $16 non-members. Registration is limited, so register early.

To register, call the Piqua Branch at 937-773-9622.

For more information contact Jaime Hull at 937-773-9622 or [email protected].