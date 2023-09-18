First Responders to be honored at MVVM

TROY — Area first responders are being acknowledged and honored as critical to the well-being of our communities at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) on Oct. 4.

This annual tribute to our men and women of honor will be at MVVM, which is located at 2245 S. County Road. 25A ,Troy, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served beginning at 8:30 a.m. and is being provided by Piqua-Lewis Boyer Daughters of the American Revolution, said a MVVM press release.

In a program directed by Mitch Fogle, vice president of the museum, fire/police chiefs, as well as an assistant chief and the area Ohio State Highway Patrol lieutenant, will share with the audience stories of their successes in the past year.

Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran, retiree and Piqua firefighter and captain (1969-79), Jerry Voisinet is a long-time collector of firefighting equipment; his interest in that service came from his brother Carl, who is a retired Piqua firefighter.

Voisinet will display his 1920 American LaFrance fire chief’s car at the museum on Oct. 4. Attendees are invited to capture themselves in photos with the vehicle as well as with other vehicles used by first responders which will be on display at the five-acre museum grounds.

Voisinet’s job in Vietnam was as a tunnel rat, a volunteer position which had a high fatality rate, and he says, “Having served in the military and as a firefighter, I can say that there is no better life than one in which you save the lives of others.”

Note: MVVM can always use more volunteers.

In addition: Any area veterans who want to talk about their military experiences are invited to join Dr. Robert, a Vietnam War veteran and counselor, on the Oct. 4, 10 a.m. at MVVM on South County Road 25A for talk and support.

“Thank you for supporting the Miami Valley Veterans Museum,” the release said.

MVVM, 2245 S. County Road 25A , Troy, OH 45373, may be reached at 937-332-8852 or by visiting: http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org/