Tipp City American Legion beer garden events

TIPP CITY — Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will present a beer garden at the post during the Tipp City Mum Festival Sept. 23-24.

The beer garden event will begin at noon both days and is open to the public, according to a Tipp City American Legion press release.

The beer garden will take place on the front lawn located at 377 N. Third St. directly in front of the American Legion Post. The back room of the post will also be open for the convenience of attendees for their comfort in case shade or shelter is needed.

The beer garden will feature beer, pop, water. Food will be also available, featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks, snow cones, slushies and deserts. Showdown poker tables will be available for your gambling pleasure. TVs will be available to watch college games (such as the OHIO STATE/NOTRE DAME game) on Saturday and the professional games on Sunday. Music will be playing throughout the days for your listening pleasure.

Please bring your family, friends and acquaintances to enjoy the beer garden on our front lawn and the Mum Festival across the street.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third St., Tipp City, with plenty of parking in back of the post. Please come out and enjoy this event.