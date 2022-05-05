May 6 declared Appreciation Day for Child Care Awareness

By Haylee Pence

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners met for a general session on Thursday, May 5 to authorize several resolutions, including a proclamation.

They declared May 6 as the Miami County Provider Appreciation Day for Child Care Awareness throughout the county. Representatives from Greene Street Daycare and Child Care Choices were there to receive the proclamation.

“Our future depends on the quality of early childhood experiences provided to young children today and support for high-quality child care represents a worth commitment to our children’s future,” Commissioner President Ted Mercer stated.

Another resolution was to approve the agreement with WDC Group for their engineering services for the Miami County Fairground All in One Building Project. The cost of the project shall not exceed $456,250.

The commissioners authorized the Public Transit Department to submit an application for the 2023 U.S. DOT Federal Transit Administration fund grants for a total of $105,000. Of that, $75,000 will be used for the construction of west canopy; $5,000 will be for additional lighting; and the remaining $25,000 will be for the expansion of the parking lots.

The Engineering Department was authorized to sign a contract with LPA Federal Local-Let Project Agreement for the Washington Road Resurfacing Project. The project involves resurfacing Washington Road from the Troy Corporation limit to the Piqua Corporation limit, which is about five miles long.

The Communication Center was authorized to advertise for bid proposals for 256 G4 P25 Voice Activated Pagers. The bids are set to be received on Tuesday, May 31.

The commissioners authorized to amend a previous resolution, which allowed an employee within the Department of Development to attend the Permit Tech Exam. The amendment was to increase the cost by $22 for a new total of $241.

The next resolution was to amend another previous resolution. This one involved the resignation of Mashell Carmack from their position as LEPC Information Coordinator. The amendment was to change the resignation date to allow Carmack to finish up projects.

Then, the commissioners authorized a contract between the Miami County Juvenile Court and Eastway Corporation – The Ranch of Opportunity for child placement and related services. The cost of the contract is $335 per child per day. According to a representative from Juvenile Courts, only one child is expected to be placed at this establishment.

The next two resolutions were to accept the resignation of employees. The first resignation was for Richard Mangen from their position as a Utility Worker for the Maintenance Department from the Operations and Facilities Department. The second resignation was for Jeff Noris from their position as a Maintenance Technician for the Maintenance Department from the Operations and Facilities Department.

Therefore, the next resolution was for the employee requisitions for a full-time Maintenance Utility Worker with a pay rate of $18.50/hour and a Maintenance Technician for a pay rate of $20.00/hour.