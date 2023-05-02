May Miami East FFA Members of the Month

CASSTOWN — The May 2023 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members of the Month are Isaac Beal, Luke Brunke, Adi Richter and Kendal Staley. They are all retired chapter officers and will soon be graduates of Miami East High School. They have all been four year active members of the chapter.

Isaac Beal is the son of John and Melissa Beal. He has participated in livestock judging and Ag Day. His Supervised Agricultural Experience was raising and marketing goats. He plans to attend the University of Dayton to study mechanical engineering.

Luke Brunke is the son of Tony and Wendy Brunke. He has participated in ag biotechnology and Farm Safety Day. His Supervised Agriculture Experience was job placement at Yingst Farms. He plans to be a fulltime employee at Sunrise Cooperative.

Adi Richter is the daughter of Stephen and Heather Cudd. She has participated in food science and attended the National FFA Convention. Her Supervised Agriculture Experience was a vegetable garden. She plans to attend Wright State University for media studies.

Kendal Staley is the daughter of Mark and Betsy Staley. She has participated in horse judging and earned the State FFA Degree. Her Supervised Agriculture Experience consists of market goats. She plans to attend Wilmington College in agribusiness.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one student that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the members will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Agriculture Room, and will receive a special medallion in celebration of their accomplishment.