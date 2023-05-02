Miami East student places third at state Livestock Evaluation

CASSTOWN — On Friday, April 28, a Miami East-MVCTC FFA General Livestock Evaluation Team member competed in the Ohio FFA State Finals Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event. The competition was held at the livestock farm of The Ohio State University.

Rhylee Eichhorn qualified for the finals after placing in the top 10 individuals in the state at the March preliminaries.

During the finals competition, Rhylee evaluated four classes of livestock and gave a set of oral reasons for each of the classes. She evaluated a class of market steers, breeding sheep, breeding hogs and breeding goats. She placed third in the competition out of over 1,000 individuals. She earned a plaque sponsored by the Ohio FFA Association.