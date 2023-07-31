TROY — Learn about the fascinating life of Helen Gahagan and her connection to Troy at Mayflower Memories on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m.

Gahagan was an actress and was elected to Congress in 1944, serving three distinguished terms in the House of Representatives. In 1950, she ran for U.S. Senate against Richard Nixon. A showing of the 1935 film “She,” starring Gahagan will follow. This movie initially opened on this date at the Mayflower Theater in 1935. Snacks will be provided. No registration is required. This program is being presented at Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main Street, Troy by the Troy Local History Library.

