Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:31 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 4100 block of Camelot Road in Washington Township.

-11:29 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of a fight between two inmates at the Miami County incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-12:49 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1600 bock of North state Route 201 in Lost Creek Township.

-11:24 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 200 block of West First Street in Fletcher.

-12:47 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 8500 block of South Third Street in Brandt.

SATURDAY

-8:53 p.m.: shots fired. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 3300 block of McCurdy Road in Concord Township.

-7:18 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Medlin’s Pedlin Bike Shop on North Main Street in Pleasant Hill.

FRIDAY

-6:47 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded t a report of burglary in the 6600 block of South Shiloh Road in Union Township.

-12:48 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 200 block of South Main Street in Laura.

-9:54 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 200 block of West Peterson Road in Troy.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.