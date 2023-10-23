MC Commissioners approve funds for courts.

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized purchases for the Juvenile and Probate Courts of Miami County during its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The commissioners accepted a quote from FriendsOffice of Dayton for three 30-by-42-inch three-shelf bookcases, one 30-by-78-inch six-shelf bookcase, six workstations with cabinets, and a mail sorting station with two base cabinets. This replaces cubicles in the Miami County Juvenile Court that are over 20 years old at a cost of $49,404.01.

Additionally, FriendsOffice will replace ten upholstered chairs and a storage unit at the Miami County Probate Court jury room for $11,783.52. A fifty percent deposit is required on both orders.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following agenda items:

• A grant reward for the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) for $41,730.74 and the Impaired Driving Enforcement Program (IDEP) for $39,230.74 on behalf of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, for $80,961.48.

This grant aims to provide overtime and benefits for deputies working extra hours during the holiday season when there is an increase in traffic, crashes, and alcohol consumption. The extra patrols will deter poor driving habits and remove impaired drivers.

• A lease agreement with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) and Ohio State Highway Patrol. This will amend the original lease of 7,570-square-feet located at 1506 One Stop Court, and run from Nov. 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025.

• Certification of the biennial Prevention Retention and Contingency (PRC) Plan from the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services effective on Oct. 11.

• Approval of the 2024 Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau operating budget effective on Oct. 19, 2023.