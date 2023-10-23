Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-5:33 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Sunoco on Gibson Drive in Bethel Township. Political signs were reported stolen.

-12:48 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Michaels Road in Monroe Township. An unlocked vehicle was broken into and several items were reported stolen.

-9:42 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Kitrina Avenue in Tipp City. An unlocked vehicle was broken into and several items were reported stolen.

-1:09 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North County Road 25A and Tomahawk Trail in Piqua. The driver was charged with DUI.

SATURDAY

-1:18 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 8200 block of Woodlawn Drive in Spring Creek Township.

-12:31 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4400 block of North Springcreek- Stringtown Road in Staunton Township.

FRIDAY

-5:35 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 400 block of East Walnut Street in Bradford.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.